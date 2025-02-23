ArchLoot Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.14 Million (AL)

ArchLoot (AL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, ArchLoot has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. ArchLoot has a total market capitalization of $30.34 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArchLoot token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001090 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,011.83 or 0.99865754 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,577.08 or 0.99360403 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About ArchLoot
ArchLoot was first traded on March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. The official website for ArchLoot is archloot.com. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos.
Buying and Selling ArchLoot
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArchLoot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArchLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ArchLoot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArchLoot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.