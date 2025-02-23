Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 15.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $111,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $329.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.51 and its 200 day moving average is $320.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

