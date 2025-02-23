Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sells $16,379.55 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Dean Richard Artis sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $16,379.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,927.58. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Annexon Stock Performance

ANNX stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 328,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Annexon by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Annexon by 10.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ANNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

