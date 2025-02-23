Analyzing Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 284.74% 7.76% 7.29% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westaim and Daxor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 0.00 Daxor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Daxor has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 241.85%. Given Daxor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daxor is more favorable than Westaim.

1.3% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of Daxor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westaim and Daxor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $8.63 million 54.70 $183.98 million $1.74 12.70 Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

Risk & Volatility

Westaim has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

