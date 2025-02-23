Analysts Set Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Target Price at $24.43

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

BNTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Benitec Biopharma

In related news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,957,365 shares in the company, valued at $76,390,704. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 62,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.