Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) EVP David M. Reese Sells 25,225 Shares

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amgen Stock Up 1.7 %

AMGN stock opened at $303.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.27 and a 200-day moving average of $300.40.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.09.

Get Our Latest Report on AMGN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Amgen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 538,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.