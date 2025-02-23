American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.65. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 28,391 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

