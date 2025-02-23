Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

