Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.88). 23,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 93,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.70 ($0.87).

Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £53.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.10.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LSE ticker: AIRE) aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, including a potentially progressive dividend and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of resilient UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors.

