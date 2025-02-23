Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. 30,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 66,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Alta Global Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

Alta Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.