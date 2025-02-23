Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
BND opened at $72.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.