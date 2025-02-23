Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 3,024 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

