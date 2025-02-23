Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVSC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

