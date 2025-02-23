Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Invests $3.70 Million in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.89% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $406,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

