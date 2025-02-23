Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 16,919 iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 126,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

