Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 700 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

NYSE:DHI opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

