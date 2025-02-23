Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.45 and traded as high as C$20.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$19.99, with a volume of 148,149 shares trading hands.

AD.UN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.45. The stock has a market cap of C$909.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

In related news, Director Peter Grosskopf purchased 5,000 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,285.00. Also, Senior Officer Curtis James Krawetz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total transaction of C$77,160.00. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

