Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,616,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,525,022. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,984.10. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,950,540 shares of company stock worth $275,598,944 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

