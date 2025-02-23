Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $444.32 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

