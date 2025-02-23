Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.