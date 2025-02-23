Access Investment Management LLC Has $23.53 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 6.8% of Access Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 4.0 %

APO opened at $150.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

