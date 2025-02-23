Abound Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,638 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.63 and a 52 week high of $146.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

