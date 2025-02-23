AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa America cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

