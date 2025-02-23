AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.2% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 424,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the period. ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $6,782,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,602,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.25 and its 200-day moving average is $186.42. The company has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $207.32.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Daiwa America downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

