7,980 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $219,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

