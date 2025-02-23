75,000 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Purchased by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. ON24 accounts for 0.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.18% of ON24 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 45.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,315. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $29,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,438. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,637 shares of company stock worth $1,110,727. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.52.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

