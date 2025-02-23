5,423 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

