41,109 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

