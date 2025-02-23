3,784 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Marshall Investment Management LLC

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.