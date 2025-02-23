35,999 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

