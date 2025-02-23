2,906 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 205.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,889. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

