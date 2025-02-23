17,468 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Purchased by Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 0.7% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 98,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 76,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

