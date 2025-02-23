1,522 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $124.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

