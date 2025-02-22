Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Up 9.9% – Should You Buy?

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.68 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.68 ($0.11). Approximately 549,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,665,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Zanaga Iron Ore Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21,001.69 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Zanaga Iron Ore

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

