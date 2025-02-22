Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Yancoal Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.33.
Yancoal Australia Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Yancoal Australia Company Profile
