Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of XELB opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 236.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

