XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) VP John Yogi Spence Buys 2,000 Shares

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) VP John Yogi Spence acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $12,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 551,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,522.28. This represents a 0.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Yogi Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, John Yogi Spence acquired 3,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $19,230.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, John Yogi Spence acquired 2,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

XFLT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 474,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

