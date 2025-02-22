Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $660.15 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $660.15 or 0.00683368 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $327.81 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) was created to enable Binance Coin (BNB) to be used within the Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi ecosystem by making it BEP-20 compliant. This allows WBNB to interact with decentralised applications, smart contracts, and other tokens on BSC, significantly expanding its utility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

