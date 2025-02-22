Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,799,000 after buying an additional 1,029,893 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after acquiring an additional 352,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $295.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

