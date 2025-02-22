Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Invests $692,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after buying an additional 2,628,717 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,835,000 after acquiring an additional 267,372 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,827,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,369,000 after acquiring an additional 296,558 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,629,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,284,000 after acquiring an additional 190,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,485,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,799 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

