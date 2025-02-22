Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,112 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VIG opened at $201.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.