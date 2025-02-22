Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 779 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
