Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.1% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,132,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 183,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 101,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

