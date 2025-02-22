Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

WLDN stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $454.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 4,349 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $187,572.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,266.98. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $334,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,671,288.80. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,283 shares of company stock valued at $532,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 50,262 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 432,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 365,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

