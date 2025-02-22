Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173.80 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 170.20 ($2.15). Approximately 418,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 989,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.40 ($2.13).

Wickes Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.38.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

About Wickes Group

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.