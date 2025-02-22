Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

