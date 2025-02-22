Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WIA opened at $8.21 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
