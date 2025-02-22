Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Laurence C. Morse Sells 13,217 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $55.76 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G PLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 207,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

