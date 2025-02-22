Wealth Management Nebraska Purchases Shares of 2,226 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Wealth Management Nebraska’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

