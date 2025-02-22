Wealth Management Nebraska Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 558,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of Wealth Management Nebraska’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after buying an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,066 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,820,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 351,669 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,535,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,398,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

